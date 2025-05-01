ICMR hands over TB detection tech to pvt firm for commercial production

Dibrugarh (Assam), May 1 (PTI) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has transferred an indigenously developed diagnostic technology to rapidly detect tuberculosis (TB) to a private firm for commercial production, according to an official release issued on Thursday.

The ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, North East (ICMR-RMRC NE) has announced the successful transfer of its indigenously developed CRISPR-Cas-based diagnostic technology for the ultra-sensitive and rapid detection of TB to the medical diagnostics firm for large-scale commercialisation.

The formal technology transfer to Meril Diagnostics was implemented through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA). This development arrives at a crucial juncture as India intensifies its efforts towards the ambitious goal of TB elimination.

"This significant technological breakthrough underscores the institute's commitment to addressing critical healthcare challenges, particularly in the fight against TB, a disease that India is determined to overcome," the release said.

The diagnostic system, entirely conceptualised and developed at ICMR-RMRC NE in Dibrugarh, comprises three key components, integrating expertise across molecular biology, engineering and software development.

"This indigenous platform represents a significant advancement in creating affordable and scalable point-of-care diagnostics, particularly crucial for underserved regions.

"By enabling rapid and accurate diagnosis at the community level, this technology directly supports India's aggressive strategy to identify and treat all TB cases with indigenously developed technology," the statement said.

Commenting on the development, Principal Investigator Dr Md Atique Ahmed said the innovation bridges high-end molecular biology with real-world field utility.

"We're proud to contribute a made-in-India solution for a disease that remains a major national health challenge, and we believe this technology will be a crucial tool in achieving India's ambitious goal of TB elimination," he added.