ICMR has played pivotal role in addressing critical health issues: Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has played a pivotal role in addressing critical health challenges and left an indelible mark on India's healthcare landscape, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Thursday.

Nadda said this while addressing the DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2024 here through a video message.

The summit was hosted by the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the ICMR. This milestone event marked ICMR's 113th Foundation Day and celebrated over a century of the institution's commitment to advancing biomedical research in India.

"The ICMR has been at the forefront of biomedical research, playing a pivotal role in addressing some of the most critical health challenges. From combating infectious diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, and COVID-19, to advancing solutions for non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health, and nutritional disorders, ICMR has left an indelible mark on India's healthcare landscape," Nadda said.

"I am happy to share that now onwards, ICMR will continue this tradition of recognising research excellence during the annual celebration of its Foundation Day," he added.

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel, who inaugurated the summit, said that India's scientific landscape is undergoing a tectonic shift and lauded the efforts of ICMR in advancing scientific innovation in the country.

Patel stated that ICMR has long been a pioneer in advancing scientific research and innovation in India, with a decorated history of contributions to the country's biomedical and scientific fields.

"As we work towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, DHR-ICMR's leadership in research and innovation, through its Extramural and Intramural programs, continues to drive transformative progress in healthcare. India's scientific landscape is undergoing a tectonic shift, and today is a fitting moment to recognize the invaluable contributions of our researchers in building a healthier, more prosperous, and self-reliant India," she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said that the advancements "we are witnessing today in innovation and research will not only address the pressing health challenges of our time but will also position India as a global leader in health research".

This collective effort is laying the foundation for a healthier future and ensuring that India takes its rightful place at the forefront of scientific innovation and healthcare excellence, he said. PTI PLB KVK KVK