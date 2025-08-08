ICMR, health research dept organise 2-day event for school students

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A two-day event aimed at introducing students to the field of health and biomedical research, highlight ICMR's contributions to improving the nation's health, and motivate young learners to pursue careers in science and public health, ended on Friday.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for students to "spend one day as a scientist", the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) organized the nationwide open day titled S.H.I.N.E. - Science, Health and Innovation for Nextgen Explorers - across its institutes and DHR-Model Rural Health Research Units (MRHRUs) on August 7 and 8.

The event saw participation of 13,150 students of classes 9-12 from over 300 schools across 39 districts in 16 states and union territories.

The initiative aimed to introduce students to the field of health and biomedical research, highlight ICMR's contributions to improving the nation's health, and motivate young learners to pursue careers in science and public health, supporting India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, an ICMR statement said.

DHR Secretary and ICMR DG Rajiv Bahl said this is a unique initiative to ignite scientific curiosity, foster innovation and inspire the next generation of health researchers.

He emphasized the importance of scientific temper, innovation, and youth engagement in shaping the future of Indian research and healthcare.

"Today is not just a visit, it's an invitation to step into the shoes of a scientist," he told the students.

The programme included a range of interactive activities such as guided laboratory tours, research exhibitions, poster walks, video presentations, and live demonstrations of ongoing scientific work.

The students also had the opportunity to interact with ICMR scientists, gaining insights into their research journeys, areas of expertise, and everyday work in public health, the statement said.

August 8 also marked the 104th birth anniversary of Dr Vulimiri Ramalingaswami, a distinguished Indian medical scientist, pathologist, medical writer, and Director General of ICMR.