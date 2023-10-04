ICMR issues expression of interest on implementation of research proposals to accelerate cancer treatment

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued expression of interest on implementation of research proposals to accelerate screening, early diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Cancer poses a significant and pressing public health challenge in India and is a top priority within the mandate of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the ICMR said in the interest document.

According to estimates from the Global Cancer Observatory GLOBOCAN for the year 2020, there were 19.3 million new cancer cases worldwide, with India ranking third in incidence after China and the US, it stated.

Alarmingly, GLOBOCAN projections indicate that India is expected to witness a substantial 57.5 per cent increase in cancer cases from 2020 to 2040.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.4 seeks to reduce premature mortality from non-communicable diseases, including cancer, by one third through prevention and treatment.

India launched the National Program for Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, and Stroke (NPCDCS) in 2010, later renamed NPNCD in 2023.

This programme has been instrumental in strengthening healthcare infrastructure, developing human resources, promoting health awareness, enabling early disease diagnosis, facilitating management, and ensuring timely referrals for common non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer.

It operates under the umbrella of the National Health Mission (NHM) with the overarching goal of reducing the mortality and morbidity associated with NCDs.

However, one notable challenge has been the low coverage of cancer screening, with only a minority of districts effectively implementing screening measures in accordance with the operational guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Research has indicated that frontline health workers, such as accredited social health activists (ASHAs), have the potential to play a crucial role in promoting and conducting home-based cancer screening.

Home screening has resulted in higher compliance rates because it offers the privacy and convenience necessary for individuals to participate actively in the screening process, the document stated.

In the case of cervical cancer, HPV sampling health worker assisted/self, etc has emerged as an empowering approach, allowing women to collect their own specimens in private, at their preferred time and location, thereby addressing several barriers to accessing cytology-based screening, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

For the early detection of breast cancer, women are empowered through education on Breast Self-Examination (BSE), etc. as a vital part of this initiative. To enhance oral cancer screening and early detection, validated Point-of-Care (POC) systems, with a focus on detecting oral potentially malignant disorders (OPMDs).

Recognizing the need for a shift in cancer research priorities in India, ICMR formulated National Agenda on Cancer Research and invited research questions and ideas from national cancer experts, policymakers, and State Program Officers to cancer research initiatives. Implementation research to accelerate screening was one of the three top priorities.

"Subsequently, ICMR is inviting implementation research proposals, with the primary goal of enhancing the coverage and quality of cancer screening and early detection within the framework of the public healthcare system under NP-NCD," the document stated.

The study will help in the development of an optimized, effective, evidence based implementation model for screening, early diagnosis and treatment which can be integrated into NP-NCD programme in feasible and scalable manner in real world settings.

It will result in documentation of inputs required for the above implementation model including human resources, logistics and costs, help in measure of effectiveness will be the proportion of cancers detected at early stage, or at precancerous/potentially malignant stage and measure the district-wide coverage and quality of implemented screening interventions. The study should cover men and women aged 30 years and above.