ICMR launches 'Medical Innovations Patent Mitra' to support biomedical innovations

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday launched the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) flagship initiative ‘Medical Innovations Patent Mitra’ to enhance India's healthcare innovation ecosystem.

The initiative aims at providing end-to-end guidance and handholding support to innovators for patent filings and technology transfer of medical innovations to industry.

The initiative was launched at the International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment (ISHTA).

This program, developed under the guidance of NITI Aayog and in partnership with the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), is supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The launch was followed by a panel discussion that brought together bureaucrats, industry leaders, investors, and public health experts to explore the challenges, opportunities, and strategies for enhancing patent filing and technology transfer in the context of translational research and medical innovation.

Nadda said, "Medical innovation Patent Mitra is a testament of ICMR's commitment to advancing medical innovation. With the launch of this initiative, our country is taking significant lead towards supporting our innovators.” “This platform will ensure that the ground breaking work done by our scientists and researchers is protected through patents and made available to the public through seamless technology transfer. This visionary effort propels India towards attaining the goal of Viksit Bharat," the Union minister said.

Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog emphasised on the significance of the Patent Mitra initiative in directly contributing to the goals of Ayushman Bharat, ensuring that innovative technologies developed in India are reached in every corner of the country.

Stressing on the need for building a self-reliant Innovation Ecosystem in the country, he stated, "India's journey towards becoming a self-reliant nation rests on our ability to innovate within our own borders. Through Medical Innovation Patent Mitra, we are creating an environment where indigenous innovations in the biomedical field are not only encouraged but effectively protected, paving the way for a self-sustaining healthcare ecosystem." Dr Rajiv Bahl Director General, ICMR highlighted that the initiative will bridge a crucial gap in the patenting process for medical innovations, providing expert assistance at every stage -- from patentability assessments to filing, prosecution, and maintenance of patents.

"The Medical Innovation Patent Mitra along with the support of Medtech Mitra, will play a critical role in strengthening the medical innovation ecosystem of the country. It will accelerate the transformation of innovative biomedical research into practical solutions for public health. We are aspiring towards a tenfold rise in life science patents filed in India in the next two years." he said.

Amit Agrawal, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), expressed his enthusiasm about partnering with ICMR for this flagship initiative. He emphasised that this initiative will greatly benefit innovators, start-ups, and industries.

These initiatives will complement the DoP's PRIP scheme, contributing to the transformation of India's Pharma and MedTech sector from a cost-driven model to one focused on innovation-based growth.

The Medical Innovations Patent Mitra will support ICMR Institutes, ICMR Extramural Grantees as well as medical colleges and institutes.

It offers a comprehensive range of services, including patentability assessment, patent filing in India, and assistance with patent prosecution.

The initiative also supports technology transfer, providing handholding for the transfer of innovations to industry partners through mechanisms like the Med Tech "Mela" and paperless Expression of Interest (EoI) processes. PTI PLB NB NB