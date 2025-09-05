ICMR licenses 9 cutting-edge technologies

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) licensed nine cutting-edge technologies to industry partners under its Medical Innovations-Patent Mitra initiative, at an event in Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday.

The India MedTech Expo 2025 resulted in 17 licensing deals for innovations developed by various ICMR institutes in the areas of infectious disease diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and vaccine development, the health ministry said in a statement.

"This milestone marks a significant step toward scaling indigenous medical technologies to reach the last mile and benefit public health across the nation," it said.

Senior ICMR officials congratulated the scientists, innovators and industry partners, noting that the initiative exemplifies how public research and private enterprise can work together to deliver high-quality, affordable, and homegrown medical innovations for every citizens.

The Medical Innovations-Patent Mitra initiative, launched on March 8, 2025 during the International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment (ISHTA 2025), was developed under the guidance of NITI Aayog. It is a collaborative effort involving the Department of Pharmaceuticals and supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The initiative aims to streamline the patenting process, strengthen intellectual property support, and accelerate the transfer of publicly funded innovations to industry for large-scale implementation.

Listing the technologies licensed during the ceremony, the ministry statement said that multistage malaria vaccine was licensed to Indian Immunologicals Limited, Techinvention Lifecare Private Limited, Panacea Biotec Limited, Biological E Limited, and Zydus Lifesciences and diagnostics.

ELISA kits for the detection of IgM antibodies against Japanese Encephalitis virus was licensed to Diatek Healthcare Private Limited and Medsource Ozone Biomedicals Private Limited.

Besides, diagnostic ELISA kits for the detection of IgM antibodies against Dengue virus was licensed to Diatek Healthcare Private Limited and Medsource Ozone Biomedicals Private Limited, while diagnostic ELISA kits for the detection of IgM antibodies against Chikungunya virus, was licensed to Diatek Healthcare Private Limited, Medsource Ozone Biomedicals Private Limited, and Matrix Labs Private Limited. A novel oral Shigella vaccine based on Multi-Serotype Outer Membrane Vesicles was licensed to Biological E Limited.

"This initiative ensures that life-saving tools developed through public research are available to communities across India. The manufacturing strength and distribution networks of industry partners will be instrumental in expanding the reach and impact of these technologies. This public-private partnership is a powerful catalyst for advancing India's healthcare goals and plays a vital role in the journey toward achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," the statement said.