ICMR pioneer in advancing scientific research in India: Union minister

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) India's scientific landscape is undergoing a tectonic shift, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said on Thursday while lauding the efforts of health research body ICMR in advancing scientific innovation in the country.

Advertisment

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is a pioneer in advancing scientific research and innovation in India, with a decorated history of contributions to the biomedical and scientific field, she said at the DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2024 held on the ICMR's 113th foundation day.

She said various initiatives launched today will help advance research ideas and concepts.

"As we work towards the goal of Viksit Bharat, DHR-ICMR's leadership in research and innovation, through its extramural and intramural programs, continues to drive transformative progress in healthcare," Patel said.

Advertisment

"India's scientific landscape is undergoing a tectonic shift, and today is a fitting moment to recognise the invaluable contributions of our researchers in building a healthier, more prosperous, and self-reliant India," she said. PTI PLB DV DV