ICMR releases new STWs for treating common and serious diseases under 5 specialities

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The ICMR in collaboration with the National Health Authority and WHO India has released 32 new Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs) for treating common and serious diseases under five specialities.

These cover five specialties cardiothoracic vascular surgery, paediatric cardiology, interventional radiology, neurosurgery and orthopaedics and are in addition to the 125 STWs released across 23 specialities in 2019 and 2022.

These guidelines, created by national experts, promote optimal treatment practices, rational drug use, and efficient healthcare services. Each concise one-page document outlines key actions for physicians, ensuring uniform healthcare standards in India's public healthcare system.

During the Volume-IV launch of STWs at ICMR, NITI Aayog Member Dr V K Paul said these vital tools have been the guiding light since inception, shaping a resilient future.

These evidence-based and trusted workflows ensure that patients receive the right treatment, while standardisation helps healthcare professionals follow guidelines effectively. Transformative and reliable, they guarantee accurate patient care.

Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG ICMR, emphasised the significance of these protocols, saying, "Standard protocols save lives and improve the quality of care. By incorporating these workflows into medical education from the beginning, we strengthen the foundation of our healthcare professionals. We also aim to disseminate these workflows to healthcare insurance companies, healthcare centres, central health systems, and medical professional bodies." Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority (NHA), said, "Our joint initiative with ICMR for the development of these workflows has been a fruitful endeavour. We've put considerable effort into broadening the specialties encompassed by the STWs. Looking forward, specialties such as burn management, plastic surgeries, and polytrauma will take centre stage in our future efforts." PTI PLB MNK MNK