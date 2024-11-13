ICMR seeks 'out of the box' ideas from Indian scientists to solve complex health problems

New Delhi: In an effort to encourage Indian scientists to come up with innovative ideas for finding solutions to difficult health problems, apex health research body ICMR has launched a new initiative The initiative-- First in the World Challenge -- aims to foster novel, out of the box, futuristic ideas, new knowledge generation, discovery or development of breakthrough health technologies (vaccines, drugs or therapeutics, diagnostics, interventions etc.) which has never been thought, tested or tried in the world till date.

"Over the years the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has encouraged researchers within and outside ICMR by providing funding support through various research schemes. To move ahead of the curve, ICMR is looking for innovative, out of the box ideas from researchers across the country," the call for proposals document said.

"Inspired by Chandrayan 3 landing on the south pole of the moon, making India the first country to do so, the ICMR is launching a new initiative 'First in the World Challenge' research grant," it said.

The proposal must have bold research ideas with significant wide ranging impact and if successful should have potential 'first of its kind' biomedical and technological innovations for better health outcomes in the global context.

Proposals aiming for 'incremental' knowledge' or 'process innovation 'will not be funded through this scheme, the ICMR said.

"It is a high risk, high reward initiative, odds of success may be variable; But ICMR considers it worth taking the risk to achieve something which no one in the world has ever done before. This program believes in taking big chances for big rewards. Every attempt may not work out, but the successes will bring about huge revolution in biomedical science," the document said.

The submission portal opened on November 5.

Scientist or faculty working at government medical colleges, ICMR institutes or universities or recognized research and development laboratories and NGOs, or other private institutions and NGOs (registered with the DSIR, Govt. of India) working as research organisations among others can apply.

The proposals can be submitted by an individual or by a team of researchers, the document said.