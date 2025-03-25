ICMR study explores use of drones to transport ophthalmic bio-materials

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched a pioneering study on the aerial transport of sensitive ophthalmic bio-materials such as human corneas and amniotic membrane grafts, a health ministry statement said.

The feasibility study -- done in collaboration with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi and Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, and supported by the Ministry of Civil Aviation -- assessed the potential use of drones in transporting sensitive ophthalmic bio-materials from peripheral collection centres to tertiary hospitals for transplantation procedures.

The drone successfully transported corneal tissue from Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital in Sonipat to the National Cancer Institute under AIIMS-Jhajjar, and subsequently to AIIMS-Delhi, the statement said.

It covered the distance in around 40 minutes, whereas it takes around 2.5 hours via road.

The drone maintained optimal conditions for specimen integrity and upon arrival, the cornea was evaluated and used for a successful transplant surgery, the statement said.

Drones are emerging as game-changers in healthcare logistics, offering rapid delivery of life-saving medical supplies to remote and hard-to-reach areas.

Since the viability of donated corneas are time-sensitive, their timely transportation is critical. Delays in transportation can compromise tissue quality and reduce the chances of successful transplantation, the statement said.

Drone-based transport offers a swift, temperature-stable and efficient alternative to traditional road networks, which are often slow or unpredictable, it said.

Over the past few years, ICMR's i-DRONE initiative has demonstrated the successful use of drones to deliver essential medical supplies in states in North East India, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and the National Capital Region.

Commenting on the development, ICMR Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl said the i-DRONE platform was originally conceived during the Covid-19 pandemic to deliver vaccines to remote regions.

"Since then, we have stepped up efforts to include low-temperature delivery of blood products and essential medicines to high-altitude and sub-zero locations. This cornea transport study marks another step forward -- enhancing patient access, ensuring timely transplants and reducing pressure on overburdened tertiary hospitals. This initiative aligns perfectly with the Prime Minister's vision of a self-reliant India, powered by innovation," he said.

As India strengthens its drone ecosystem, such studies are critical to building resilient and responsive healthcare infrastructure, Dr Bahl said.

Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS-Delhi, said that corneal blindness affects millions in India, and timely availability of donor tissue is often a limiting factor.

"This drone-based transport model could be a transformative step toward ensuring equitable access to vision-restoring surgeries, especially in underserved areas. The success of this pilot project opens the door to deploying precision drone logistics for a wide range of critical medical applications," he said. PTI PLB RUK RUK