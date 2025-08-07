ICMR to hold nationwide outreach event for school students on Friday

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) To ignite scientific temperaments and develop interest in health and biomedical research, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will hold a nationwide outreach programme for school students on Friday.

Designed for students from Classes 9 to 12 and as part of the ICMR-SHINE Initiative (Science and Health Innovation for the Nextgen Explorers), the apex health research body will be showcasing impactful ICMR research, providing hands-on experiences and enabling expert interactions across all its institutes.

"Aimed at students from Classes 9 to 12, this unique initiative seeks to ignite scientific curiosity, foster innovation and inspire the next generation of health researchers across India," an ICMR official said.

In a first-of-its-kind effort, all ICMR institutes will simultaneously host interactive, educational activities designed to engage thousands of young minds in the world of science, health and biomedical research, officials said.

The ICMR-SHINE is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary call for 'One Day as a Scientist', announced in the Mann ki Baat aired in February, and reflects ICMR's deep commitment to nurturing India's future scientific leaders while reinforcing the nation's growing leadership in health research and innovation, they said.

The event commemorates the birth anniversary of Professor V Ramalingaswami, a pioneer in Indian medical research.