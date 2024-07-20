ICOMOS recommends 'favourably' inscription of Assam's 'Moidams' on UNESCO heritage list

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) An advisory body to UNESCO has recommended "favourably" the inscription of the 'Moidams' -- a mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam -- on the World Heritage List, a top official of the ASI said on Friday.

The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee to be hosted in New Delhi from July 21-31 will examine 27 nominations from around the world, including 19 cultural sites, four natural sites, and two mixed sites, according to information shared by the Ministry of Culture.

Out of these, India's nomination 'Moidams' for the year 2023-24 is set to be examined under the category of cultural property.

Janhwij Sharma, Additional Director General, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in response to a query at a press conference here, said, there are a few parameters that a site has to fulfil in pursuance of getting a world heritage tag from UNESCO.

"The ICOMOS has recommended favourably for inscription of Moidams which means it fulfils all those parameters," he said.

Paris-based International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) is one of the key advisory body the UNESCO whose experts visit nominated sites.

Vishal V Sharma, chairperson of the World Heritage Committee and ambassador and permanent representative of India to UNESCO, told reporters at the press conference here on Friday that if the nomination is accepted, it will be the first cultural property from the northeast to get a UNESCO tag, adding Kaziranga National Parka and Manas National Park fall in the natural and mixed heritage categories.

The mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam has been submitted as India's nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24, the Centre had informed the Parliament last December.

The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures known as 'moidams', were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty which ruled for around 600 years in Assam.

In his written reply to the question, the then Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy had shared information about the nomination in response to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

"Selection of sites or properties for World Heritage nomination depends upon its Outstanding Universal Value (OUV), Authenticity and Integrity. These sites must fulfil one of the criteria of OUV as mentioned in the UNESCO Operational Guidelines, 2023," the minister had added.

'Moidams' are vaulted chambers (chow-chali), often double-storied, that have an arched passage for entry. Atop the hemispherical mud mounds, layers of bricks and earth are laid. The base of the mound is reinforced by a polygonal toe-wall and an arched gateway on the west, according to the UNESCO website.

"Eventually, the mound would be covered by a layer of vegetation, reminiscent of a group of hillocks, transforming the area into an undulating landscape," the description of 'moidams' added.

Excavation shows that each vaulted chamber has a centrally raised platform where the body was laid. Several objects used by the deceased during his life, like royal insignia, objects made in wood or ivory or iron, gold pendants, ceramic ware, weapons, clothes to the extent of human beings (only from the Luk-kha-khun clan) were buried with their king, according to the website.

ASI's Sharma during a presentation, also said that the WHC session could not take place in China physically due to COVID-19 in 2021, and it did not take place in Russia in 2022.

More than 2,000 international and national delegates from over 150 countries are expected to participate in the mega event this year in Delhi he told reporters.

A number of side events are also being hosted by India as well as some other countries.

A shopping experience for indigenous craft products is planned, besides excursions and tours and a plan to showcase India's digital expertise, he said.

The Ministry of Tourism curated exhibitions and so have ministries of railways, mines, electronics and information technology, as well as exhibitions of handlooms and handicrafts.

Maharashtra government has planned 13 scaled models of forts related to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Also, an immersive experience is being planned wherein a virtual experience of three UNESCO sites in India -- Rani Ki Vav of Gujarat, Kailash temple of Ellora caves in Maharashtra, and Halebidu temple of south India will be created "inside a cell".

Work on beautifying areas in and around Bharat Mandapam which will hist the session is also underway.

Asked about multiple nominations from a neighbouring country, Vishal V Sharma said, "As per the operational guidelines, para 61, stipulates that one dossier per country per year is permitted." The WHC in Riyadh last year had suspended para 61, with the rationale that due to Covid restrictions, certain sites couldn't be visited, so that country had missed certain slots.

Besides the plenary session at Bharat Mandapam, parallel meetings have also been scheduled at the 46th Session of the WHC, including the World Heritage Young Professionals Forum and World Heritage Site Managers' Forum.

World Heritage Young Professionals Forum running from July 14-23, brings young people and heritage experts together to foster intercultural learning and exchange. It provides youth with opportunities to discover and discuss common preservation concerns and explore new roles in heritage conservation.

The World Heritage Site Managers' Forum is being held from July 18- 25. It focuses on the importance of collaborative and sustainable management practices. PTI KND SKY SKY