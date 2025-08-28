'Icon of social justice': PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Ayyankali on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Ayyankali on his birth anniversary and said his efforts will continue motivating generations to work towards a just and equitable society.

Social reformer Mahatma Ayyankali was born on August 28, 1863 in present day Kerala.

"Tributes to Mahatma Ayyankali on his Jayanti. He is remembered as an icon of social justice and empowerment," Modi said on X.

"He was also deeply passionate about knowledge and learning. His efforts will continue motivating generations to work towards a just and equitable society," the prime minister said. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS