Iconic Banjara hotel sealed over non-payment of tax dues, opened after half payment

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI) The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has put a seal on the iconic Banjara hotel in posh Banjara Hills here over non-payment of property tax dues and later reopened it after half of the payment was made, officials said on Friday.

The five-star hotel (erstwhile Taj Banjara) was shut on Thursday evening.

The GHMC officials had issued notices to the hotel along with many other properties for pending tax payment.

However, after the hotel was closed its owners got in touch with the GHMC and paid around Rs 51 lakhs of the total due about Rs one crore, officials said.

The locks were opened Friday morning after the payment was made.