Iconic CSMT becomes hub for Jarange supporters as the journey for Maratha quota continues

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai was bustling with activity as hundreds of supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange took shelter there late Friday night to brace themselves for the second day of the stir.

Jarange started his indefinite fast at nearby Azad Maidan this morning seeking reservations for the Maratha community.

Many of the protesters at the sprawling railway station, which also serves as the headquarters of Central Railway, accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of not providing washroom facilities and other amenities, including water supply.

Several of those resting at CSMT said apart from civic apathy, their woes were compounded by the heavy rains that lashed the metropolis since morning.

A majority of the supporters began their journey to the metropolis along with Jarange from Antarwali Sarthi in Jalna district on Wednesday. Most of them hail from areas in Marathwada like Beed, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded and Osmanabad.

Several of them also took shelter in the vehicles in which they came here. These were parked along Mahapalika Marg near the BMC headquarters.

Groups of supporters were seen preparing food, while others, especially youngsters, made video calls to loved ones several hundred kilometres away to give them a lowdown on the events of the day.

Earlier, in the evening, some of Jarange's supporters were seen moving around Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Crawford Market, Fashion Street, Metro Cinema and other areas close to the protest site amid heavy rains.

Weary after travelling several hundred kilometres to reach the site of Jarange's agitation, they were seen resting on the CSMT premises, the subway leading to it and inside parked vehicles in the vicinity.

They had spent the day cheering Jarange, who asserted he was not leaving the city till the Maharashtra government announced grant of reservations to the Maratha community.

Several of them danced on the streets leading to Azad Maidan after the authorities allowed a one-day extension to the protest. The celebrations also led to traffic jams in the area.

The railway police, RPF, home guards and Maharashtra Security Force personnel were deployed at CSMT as well as other railway stations to monitor the crowds. PTI DC BNM