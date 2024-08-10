Iconic Keshavrao Bhosale Natyagruha gutted: CM announces Rs 20 cr fund to rebuild it

Kolhapur, Aug 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced grant of Rs 20 crore to rebuild the iconic 109-year-old Keshavrao Bhosale theatre in Kolhapur, which was gutted in a fire on the night of August 8.

"Police investigations are on to ascertain the cause of fire. I am told the insurance cover is Rs 5cr. The artistes and people of Kolhapur want the theatre to be rebuilt as it is. Since our government respects the emotions of the people, I announce Rs 20 crore to rebuild the theatre on a war footing. The estimate for rebuilding the theatre is Rs 25 crore," said Shinde while inspecting the site.

Keshavrao Bhosale Natyagruha was built in 1915 under the initiative of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who ruled the princely state of Kolhapur between 1884 and 1922 and is revered for his social reforms.

The auditorium, named after late singer-actor Keshavrao Bhosale, was located in Khasbag area and was managed by Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The fire erupted around 9.45 pm on Thursday.