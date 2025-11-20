Iconic Kolkata buildings turn blue on World Children's Day

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Several iconic buildings of Kolkata were illuminated in blue light on Thursday to commemorate World Children's Day, and spread the message of upholding the rights of children.

The West Bengal Assembly building, Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry building, Kolkata Press Club and the UNICEF office here were lit up in blue, a release said.

Through the illumination and other activities involving children, UNICEF wants to urge adults to revisit their childhood memories and make a renewed promise to support children's rights and aspirations, it said.

This year's World Children's Day is being commemorated by UNICEF in India on the theme of 'My Day. My Rights'.

"The illumination is going to create curiosity and build awareness among people towards the importance of creating a world of peace, opportunity, equality, safety, dignity and inclusiveness for every child," said Dr Monjur Hossain, Chief of UNICEF in West Bengal.

"It is likely to send out a message requesting to uphold the rights of the children to their full potential," he said.

On the occasion, UNICEF West Bengal also convened a meeting with several civil society organisations here to plan and collectively work for children towards their prospective future, and promote their rights, the release said. PTI RG RBT