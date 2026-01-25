Iconic turntable ladder fire engine restored, to be unveiled at BMC headquarters on Jan 26

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) An 89-year-old turntable ladder fire engine used by the Mumbai Fire Brigade during the devastating 1944 dock explosion has been restored in a challenging task that involved tracing old technical drawings and redesigning missing components, the civic body said.

The restored fire engine will be unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Republic Day at the BMC headquarters in the presence of civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, officials, and industrialist Gautam Singhania.

Manufactured by Leyland in England in 1937, the turn-table ladder was added to the Mumbai Fire Brigade fleet in 1941 and served as advanced equipment for reaching tall buildings in the port region.

The fire engine's ladder, made entirely of iron, was operated manually using a simple mechanical system. The vehicle played a crucial role on April 14, 1944, during the fire and explosions aboard the SS Fort Stikine, a cargo ship loaded with ammunition, fuel and war material, at Mumbai docks. The incident, known as the 1944 dock explosion, caused widespread destruction and casualties.

Firefighters used the turntable ladder to reach high dock warehouses, rescue people trapped around the ship and evacuate the injured amid the massive blaze. While the incident claimed several lives, many were saved due to the efforts of fire brigade personnel, according to a release issued by the BMC.

The vehicle became non-operational over the years and was preserved as a relic at the Fire Brigade headquarters in Byculla.

Recognising its historical significance, municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani proposed its restoration, which was undertaken with the support of industrialist Gautam Singhania.

The restoration work was carried out at the Super Car Club Garage by JK Investors (Bombay) Ltd. Reviving the decades-old vehicle was challenging, particularly due to the unavailability of original spare parts, the release said.

Old technical records, drawings and references were traced, and missing components were redesigned and manufactured using modern technology.

Following the restoration, the historic fire engine is now fully functional and ready to be showcased, marking a tribute to the legacy of the Mumbai Fire Brigade and its role in the city's history, the release added. PTI KK NSK