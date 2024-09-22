ICPP will help bring scalable research-based interventions to policy challenges: Experts

Bengaluru, Sept 22 (PTI) With the launch of Isaac Centre for Public Policy (ICPP) at Ashoka University, it will be possible not only to introduce public policy programmes but also commission advanced interdisciplinary research, said Ajit Issac, founder and chairman of Quess Corp Limited.

The centre has been established through a grant from the Ajit Isaac Foundation (AIF), a philanthropic organisation created by Isaac and his wife, Sarah Isaac.

“ICPP aims to create a research environment where experts across domains will help find scalable solutions to pressing and complex policy challenges in areas such as economic development, labour and employment, healthcare, gender and fiscal policy to name a few,” added Isaac.

The centre was launched formally on late September 21 evening in Bengaluru, by V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India, who observed the need for such institutions to identify and plug research gaps linked with policy making and implementation in his keynote address.

A panel discussion between Ashish Dhawan, Founding Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Ashoka University and Uma Mahadevan, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, Government of Karnataka, was also organised as part of the launch.

“A key challenge of policy making, and implementation is that unit level issues are not adequately accounted for due to lack of sufficient ground-based evidence. Issac Centre will fill that critical gap to make the process more informed,” said Dhawan.

Mahadevan spoke about the urgent need to study successful policies introduced by the various governments, like the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme introduced by the Tamil Nadu government, to understand what works when it comes to successful implementation.

A conversation between Prachi Mishra, Director and Head of Isaac Centre for Public Policy and N K Singh, Chairman of Fifteenth Finance Commission of India and former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha reiterated the need for research-based interventions when it comes to successful implementation of public policies.

According to Mishra, Isaac Centre will offer undergraduate level interdisciplinary programmes in Economics and Public Policy as well as graduate and executive level programmes. Its research priority areas will include agriculture and rural economy, employment and labour, Indian regulators and public finance, she added. PTI JR ROH