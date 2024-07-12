ID cards should not be necessary to meet her: Vikramaditya on Kangana's remarks on Aadhaar

Shimla: In a dig at Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks that people should come with their Aadhaar cards to meet her, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Thursday that public representatives should meet all sections of people without identity cards.

The state Public Works Minister said anyone from anywhere in Himachal Pradesh can meet him.

Ranaut had recently said that due to a heavy tourist presence in the state, people should bring Aadhaar cards that can identify them as people from her constituency to meet her.

A video of the BJP MP's remarks has surfaced online.

Responding to her remarks, Congress minister Singh said, "We are representatives of the people and it is our responsibility to meet people from all sections." "Whether it is a small or big work, policy matter, or individual matter, it does not require any identity cards. If people are coming to meet public representatives, they are coming for some work and saying that you need this paper or that is not right," he said.

"Anyone from anywhere in the state can come and meet me", Singh added.

In a video, Ranaut is seen addressing media persons gathered at her newly opened office in the Mandi Sadar area.

"As all of you know a large number of tourists visit Himachal, so bringing the Aadhaar of Mandi Parliament constituency to meet me is necessary," she said.

The purpose of the visit and the matter should also be written in a letter so there is no inconvenience, the BJP leader added.

Ranaut said people are free to bring any matter to her but if people come up with issues of the Mandi parliamentary constituency which need the central government's attention such as framing of new policies then she is "the voice of the people of Mandi in Parliament".

Ranaut and Singh recently contested the Mandi Lok Sabha election, which the actor-politician won.