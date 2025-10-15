IDAS to resolve defence pensioners’ issues in Kerala during 53rd SPARSH outreach

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (PTI) The Controller of Defence Accounts (IDAS) will address issues related to defence pensioners in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Nagercoil during the 53rd SPARSH Outreach Programme organised by the Chennai Zone.

The Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, Jayaseelan, said on Wednesday that around 1,000–1,500 pensioners are expected to participate in the programme and that all their pension-related issues will be resolved on the same day.

"All the stakeholders are part of the outreach programme, and all issues related to defence pensioners will be resolved on the same day. We will attend to every pensioner who approaches us tomorrow (Thursday)," Jayaseelan said at a press conference here.

He said the programme would start at 9 am on Thursday and continue until the last pensioner is heard, with no time restriction for concluding the event.

Pointing to the lack of awareness among many pensioners regarding changes in rules and criteria, he said the SPARSH Outreach Programme would help them stay informed and get their issues resolved.

He noted that earlier, defence pensioners who joined state government offices or public sector undertakings were given a choice to receive either the defence pension or the pension from the state government or PSU.

"This rule was amended in 2012, and now defence pensioners can receive both pensions. However, this was not widely known. There are also issues related to family pension schemes," he said.

Jayaseelan added that the IDAS has already established 'First Service Centres' for the benefit of pensioners in all districts of Kerala, except Malappuram and Idukki.

"We will soon set up service centres in both these districts, after which Kerala will become the only state in the country to have service centres in all districts," he said.

He noted that the Thiruvananthapuram region, along with the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu, has the highest concentration of defence pensioners in the country.

The IDAS will soon organise two more SPARSH Outreach Programmes in Kerala to address the issues of pensioners from other districts.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar will be the chief guest at the programme.