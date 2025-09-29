Idea of 'Swadeshi' not new to India, it formed foundation of freedom struggle: BJP UP chief

Lucknow, Sep 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Monday emphasised the importance of adopting Swadeshi, stating that the movement had also formed the foundation of India's freedom struggle.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters in Lucknow, Chaudhary said, "The idea of Swadeshi is not new. It was the foundation of the movement against the 1905 Partition of Bengal and played a crucial role in the freedom struggle." He noted that the 'Vocal for Local' mantra has brought progress in various sectors. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat), he said, "Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just a policy; it is the faith and resolve of 1.4 billion Indians." Chaudhary announced that the BJP has launched a 90-day nationwide campaign titled 'Atmanirbhar Bharat and Har Ghar Swadeshi' (Self-reliant India and Swadeshi in Every Home), which will run from September 25 (the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya) to December 25 (the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee).

The objective of this campaign, he said, is to strengthen the path toward making India a developed nation by 2047, with Swadeshi at its core.

Discussing the structure and activities of the campaign, Chaudhary said the goal is to turn the Swadeshi movement into a mass movement, involving every citizen. As part of the campaign, conferences will be held across the state.

More than 1,000 Swadeshi fairs will be organised, along with over 500 Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Raths (pledge caravans) and foot marches.

He further stated that farmers form the backbone of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Government schemes like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, promotion of natural farming, and digital agriculture are pushing India toward self-reliance in the agricultural sector.

Chaudhary also said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is on the path to becoming a Vishwa Guru (global leader).

"Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just a government initiative; it is becoming a people's movement," he added.