'Ideals never die': Mamata remembers 'Masterda' Surya Sen on death anniversary

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to freedom fighter Surya Sen on his death anniversary.

In a post on X, Banerjee remembered Sen as the "great hero" of the anti-British movement of Chittagong.

"On the death anniversary of martyr Masterda Surya Sen, the great hero of the anti-British freedom struggle of Chittagong, I offer my heartfelt tribute and salutations. Ideals never die — and therefore, he remains immortal," she said.

Sen, popularly known as 'Masterda', is remembered for his leadership in the historic Chittagong armoury raid. PTI SCH SOM