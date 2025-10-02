Ideals of Gandhi, Shastri relevant even today, says UP Governor

Lucknow, Oct 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

At a programme at Raj Bhavan, the governor garlanded the portraits of the two leaders and said their visions continue to guide the nation.

"Mahatma Gandhi not only compelled the British to leave India but also gave the world a new direction through his philosophies of truth and non-violence. Lal Bahadur Shastri, with his slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', underlined that national strength lay in the hands of farmers and soldiers. Their ideals are as relevant today as ever," Patel said.

The governor recalled Gandhi's work in South Africa, where he set up the Phoenix Ashram, ran a press and fought for the rights of Indians despite persecution. After returning to India, Gandhi toured the country, founded the Sabarmati Ashram and dedicated his life to education, sanitation and rural uplift.

"His entire life was devoted to service, sacrifice and social reform. We must imbibe his core values of truth, non-violence, simplicity and service in our lives," she said.

On Shastri, the governor said the former prime minister set a new benchmark of ethics and morality in politics.

"He not only steered India out of a food crisis but also laid the foundation for self-reliance in agriculture and dairy production. His life was a rare example of simplicity, honesty and duty," she said, adding that positions of power should only be used for national good.

Underlining the global relevance of Gandhi's ideals, Patel recounted her visit to South Africa where she learned first-hand how he had organised Indians against injustice.

"His leadership gave meaning to the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters," she said, adding that visits to places such as Andaman's Cellular Jail remind people of the indomitable courage of those who endured brutal hardships for the nation's freedom.

The governor urged schools to ensure that biographies of freedom fighters, particularly Gandhi's autobiography, are available in their libraries.

"The lives of Gandhi and Shastri teach us that service to the nation is the highest duty. If we adopt their ideals, our families, society and the country will progress," Patel said.