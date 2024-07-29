'Ideas4LiFE Ideathon' launched to promote eco-friendly lifestyles

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday launched a challenge inviting suggestions to encourage people to adopt environmentally friendly lifestyles.

At the launch event of the 'Ideas4LiFE Ideathon' at IIT-Delhi here, Yadav called upon students, research scholars, faculty, and innovators to come up with out-of-the-box ideas to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of mindful and deliberate resource utilisation.

The 'Ideas4LiFE Ideathon' covers seven themes of Mission LiFE: Save Water, Save Energy, Reduce Waste, Reduce E-Waste, Say No to Single-Use Plastics, Adopt Sustainable Food Systems, and Adopt Healthy Lifestyles, a statement said.

Yadav said this is a remarkable opportunity for inspired minds to participate in a global movement dedicated to environmental sustainability.

The portal 'Ideas4Life.nic.in' will allow participants to submit their ideas and innovations online.

The winning ideas under each of the seven themes of Mission LiFE will be recognized and awarded attractive prizes. PTI GVS RHL