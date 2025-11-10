Identify blind spots, hotspots to reduce accidents: Haryana DGP tells police officials

Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) Citing that Haryana recorded nearly 4,000 deaths in road accidents between January-October this year, DGP O P Singh on Monday issued an advisory to the police officers and directed them to take urgent steps to reduce accidents.

Issuing directions to deputy superintendents of police, SHOs, traffic police in-charges and officials across the state, the DGP drew their attention to the loss of life caused by road accidents.

Between January and October this year, nearly 4,000 people died in road accidents in Haryana. This figure is five times the number of murders reported in the state during this period, he said.

Most of the deceased in road accidents are in their 20s and 30s, earning their living. The number of injured is far higher. Treatment costs lakhs. Many are left disabled for life, the DGP said.

With many accidents occurring due to reckless and drunken driving, the officer asked the police officials to consider accidents a man-made disaster that can be mitigated with effort.

"You are expected to identify blind spots/accident hotspots in your area. Identify the causes of accidents there and address them. Ensure that no broken-down vehicles are left parked on the road. Have them removed immediately. Until they are removed, install cones with reflective tape so that the parked vehicle is visible from a distance," the DGP instructed.

He also told them that those who drive under the influence of liquor must be jailed for fifteen to twenty days.

Where there is possibility of overspeeding, he asked the cops to set up effective checkpoints and issue fines.

Because of these crazy people, the roads become more dangerous than a firing range, he pointed out.

He told them to meet with truck operators to ensure their drivers are trained and provided adequate rest.

The DGP further pointed out that in order to meet target times, heavy commercial vehicles often operate round the clock, increasing the risk of accidents exponentially.

The officer further said that most of the fatalities are pedestrians and two-wheeler riders and asked the police officials to send the accused involved in hit-and-run cases behind the bars and revoke their driving licenses.

He also directed them to meet with the road construction department to install necessary signage and eliminate arbitrary cuts on the roads.

"Inform them that their design engineering flaws will be investigated in any major accident case. Failure to take timely steps to prevent accidents will also result in criminal liability," he said.

For the liquor shops near to the highways, he asked the cops to ensure that drivers who purchase alcohol there do not drink and drive.

Request that the liquor shop owners install Hindi-language banners to remind drivers of this, he said in his advisory.

As winter season has nearly begun, the DGP cautioned that parking a vehicle on the road in fog can be dangerous.

He also told the police personnel that accident victims should be taken to the nearest hospital within a few minutes after the incident.

"Ensure they receive timely and proper treatment. Stay in regular contact with hospital administrators regarding this matter.

"Also, politely remind people that if they break the rules while driving and put their own lives and the lives of others at risk, they will face punishment as per law, he said.

He also told them that over the next two months they must review the accident deaths which took place under their respective police station area and make all out effort to reduce them.

The DGP said those who succeed to reduce accidents will be honored during the Republic Day celebrations whereas in whose areas the situation does not improve should be ready to face the music. PTI SUN NB