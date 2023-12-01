Identify learning gaps of class 9-12 students in first 15 days of new session: Himachal govt

Shimla, Dec 1(PTI) Learning gaps of students of class 9 to 12 would be identified in the first 15 days of the new academic session based on results of previous year’s final exam, and teachers would focus on improvement in Mathematics, Science, Hindi and English, officials said on Friday.

The move was part of the efforts to improve the quality of education in government schools.

The first 15 days would be utilised for bridging gaps in learning in the four subjects, Higher Education Director Amarjeet Sharma said in a letter.

Learning gaps would be assessed and remedial measures are to be taken accordingly, the letter said.

The baseline assessment should be displayed prominently and the teacher would monitor and regulate the learner's achievement, it said.

The compliance report and action taken thereof would be submitted to the Secretary (Education) within seven days, it added.

There are 1,401 government secondary (class 9 and 10) and high (class 11 and 12) schools schools in the state with 3,25,922 students enrolled in them as per the Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE) report 2021-22. The total teacher strength in these schools is 40,194.

The entire class would be divided according to their levels and students would be given specific interventions. The baseline learning assessment should be shared during a meeting with parents which is to be organised after a month, it added.

The teacher will spend more time with children having lower levels of learning while students who achieve the target set by teachers will participate in peer learning, the letter said.

Teachers will also ensure that students’ learning is improving and are moving up to the higher level. They should also use library books as supplementary reading material for enhancement of reading and comprehension skills, it said.

The letter said the progress of each child would be shared with the parents regularly and the progress made by the child in different subjects would be made part of the student's portfolio. Baseline, mid-term and terminal assessment would be done in every school for languages (Hindi and English) and mathematics, it said. PTI BPL SKY SKY