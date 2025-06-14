Identities of 19 plane crash victims ascertained through DNA tests: Gujarat minister

Ahmedabad, Jun 14 (PTI) Authorities at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital have so far identified 19 victims of the June 12 Air India plane crash through DNA testing, state minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Saturday.

DNA tests are being carried out as bodies of the victims of the horrific plane crash are either charred beyond recognition or have been severely damaged on impact, officials said.

"Update as of 9:00 PM- 19 DNA samples have been matched so far, confirming the identities of victims. State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit team and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) team are working through the night to match more DNA samples" Gujarat Minister of State for Home Sanghavi said in a post on X late Saturday evening.

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Dr Rajnish Patel, professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College, said the mortal remains of one victim were handed over to the family on Saturday while those of another two victims will be handed over by the day's end.

The civil hospital will contact the families as soon as a DNA match is found, and they should not rush to the hospital, he added.

The bodies of eight victims, who were identified by their relatives and did not need DNA profiling, have already been handed over to their families by the hospital, officials had said earlier.

Alok Pandey, Relief Commissioner and Revenue Secretary of Gujarat, said the deceased from the state hailed from 18 of the 33 districts.

As many as 230 teams were formed to coordinate with the families and the kin of 11 foreign nationals who died in the tragedy too have been contacted, he said.

The victims included 241 of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound flight. One passenger miraculously survived.

Doctors on Saturday said around 270 bodies have been brought to the hospital from the air crash site so far.

The sole survivor, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, is stable, recovering well and absolutely out of danger, Dr Patel told reporters, adding that most of the injured persons have been discharged and "one or two" are in critical care.

The London-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad crashed into the premises of the B J Medical College hostel complex in Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

In order to expedite the DNA matching process, minister Sanghavi held a meeting with the officials of the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Saturday.

"Apart from forensic experts from all over Gujarat, several experts sent by the Centre are working round the clock to match DNA samples. As soon as the results come, we send them to the civil hospital so that families can claim the bodies," he told reporters.

"As of Friday, relatives of nearly 220 deceased persons had approached the police to give their samples," said police inspector Chirag Gosai, who is handling the affairs at the post-mortem room.

They are sent to BJ Medical College, he added.