Identity, development will be focus of Assam polls: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said identity and development will be the focus of the forthcoming assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said his government was committed to ensuring that illegal immigrants are identified and expelled from the state.

"There can be no development in the state if the interests of the indigenous population are not protected," he said.

"The soft line is not available now with the Supreme Court giving the directive that once a person is identified as a foreigner, the deputy commissioner can give that person the order to vacate the country," he added.

Sarma asserted that the ongoing development works would continue and his government would ensure that every person is benefitted from them.

He said his New Year's resolution was to ensure the BJP's return to power in the state for a third consecutive term. PTI DG SOM