Ideological battle continues with ever greater vigour: Reddy after VP poll defeat

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Opposition's vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy Tuesday said he humbly accepts the defeat in the vice presidential polls and asserted that democracy is strengthened not by victory alone, but by the spirit of dialogue, dissent, and participation.

In a statement issued soon after NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan was declared elected to the post of vice president, Reddy said that though the result was not in his favour, the larger cause "we have collectively sought to advance, remains undiminished".

"The ideological battle continues with ever greater vigour," Reddy said.

"I humbly accept this outcome with an abiding faith in the democratic processes of our great republic. This journey has been a profound honour, offering me the opportunity to stand for the values that have guided my life -- constitutional morality, justice, and the dignity of every individual." He extended heartfelt gratitude to the leaders of the opposition parties who made him their joint candidate.

"Our democracy is strengthened not by victory alone, but by the spirit of dialogue, dissent, and participation.

"I remain committed, as a citizen, to upholding the ideals of equality, fraternity, and liberty that bind us together. May our Constitution continue to be the guiding light of our national life," Reddy said.

He wished the Vice President-elect, CP Radhakrishnan, the very best as he embarks upon his tenure.

Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes, according to Returning Officer P C Mody.