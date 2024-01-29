Ideologies of RSS, BJP spreading violence, hatred: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Kishanganj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the ideologies of the RSS and the BJP are spreading violence and hatred in the country.

Addressing a public rally here as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', he said people belonging to different religions and castes are fighting during the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.

"The ideologies of the RSS and the BJP are spreading violence and hatred in the country. We want to open 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' in 'Nafrat Ka Bazaar' ", he said.

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Gandhi entered Bihar through Kishanganj this morning.