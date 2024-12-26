Ideologies that bitterly opposed Mahatma Gandhi, now hypocritically invoking him: Cong

Belagavi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday called upon all party workers to protect, preserve and promote Mahatma Gandhi’s precious legacy, asserting that those very ideologies that bitterly opposed him during his lifetime are now hypocritically invoking him.

The party claimed that the "patronage provided to Mahatma Gandhi's killers and their glorification" in recent years reveals the true colours of these ideologies and institutions.

In a resolution, the Congress Working Committee reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the values that defined Mahatma Gandhi’s entire life, to the causes he championed relentlessly and the ideals he upheld.

"The Congress Working Committee is meeting in Belagavi where exactly a hundred years ago Mahatma Gandhi became President of the Indian National Congress. He occupied this position for a year and continued to provide it moral and political leadership till his assassination in January 1948," the resolution said.

It recalled that Mahatma Gandhi’s life was anchored in truth, non-violence, fearlessness and simplicity, and was dedicated to the gaining of political freedom along with profound societal transformation.

Noting that India has achieved a great deal since Independence, the resolution said that even as the country has progressed impressively, his relevance has only become more significant.

"In our continued quest for deeper social and economic justice and growth with ecological balance he continues to be a guide and a moral compass. In our continued pursuit of communal harmony and amity, without which economic advancement will have little meaning, he remains the exemplar," the party said.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) believes that it is ironic, even reprehensible, that those very ideologies that bitterly opposed him during his lifetime are now hypocritically invoking him, it said.

"The patronage provided to his killers and their glorification in recent years reveals the true colours of these ideologies and institutions. The politics of polarisation and divisiveness is a rejection of the very essence of Gandhian beliefs," the resolution said.

The CWC called upon all party workers to stand united and work tirelessly to protect, preserve and promote Mahatma Gandhi’s precious legacy.

The resolution was passed at the extended CWC meeting -- 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' -- to mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi assuming the presidentship of the party at the Belgaum session. PTI ASK/SKC ASK KVK KVK