IDFC Bank assistant branch manager among 3 arrested in cyber fraud in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 30 (PTI) Gurugram Cyber police arrested three people including an assistant branch manager of IDFC Bank for their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud scheme linked to fake stock market investment, officials said on Monday.

The accused bank employee allegedly facilitated the provision of bank accounts to cyber criminals, while the two other accused were directly involved in executing the fraud, police said.

A complaint was lodged on September 11 by a man who alleged that he was duped in the name the name of stock market investments. An FIR was registered following the complaint and investigation was lodged, a they said.

The accused were identified as -- Abhishek Tiwari hailing from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Rajput a resident of Kishanganj colony and Rajendar Kumar from Pratap Nagar in Delhi, a police officer said.

He said Deepak and Abhishek were apprehended on December 26, while Rajendar was arrested on December 28 from different locations in Delhi.

During interrogation, Abhishek revealed that he was currently working as an Assistant Manager at IDFC Bank's Model Town branch in Delhi, the officials said.

He has been employed in the bank since 2023, they added.

"The bank account used in the fraud was opened by accused Abhishek in the name of a fake firm in collaboration with accused Deepak and Rajender," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said.

"Abhishek had received Rs 10,000 in exchange for a bank account. Further investigation is underway," he added. PTI COR OZ OZ