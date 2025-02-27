Idol makers trained only in PoP sculpting face transition woes amid ban

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) The ban on plaster of Paris idols by the Bombay High Court is presenting problems for a host of idol makers who have training to sculpt only from the particular item.

After the HC banned idols made of PoP, a crackdown by Mumbai's civic body brought the issue to the sore during Maghi Ganpati some weeks ago with many 'sarvajanik mandals' facing problems in immersing them.

"We are facing trouble since we have worked only on PoP. Shifting to shadu clay is not possible for many of us. We have using PoP for so many years now. We may face job loss etc," Lalbuag-based sculptor Nilesh told PTI.

Making huge idols, the kind installed by 'sarvajanik mandals' will be difficult from shadu clay, and the Maharashtra government must intervene to give relief, he added.

"Small murtikars (sculptors) start work around two-and-half months in advance. Those who work on larger idols for public events start at least four months in advance. This year, we are struggling to keep up as the transition to clay is looking cumbersome," he said. PTI TA BNM