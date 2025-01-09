Idol of Lord Vitthal to be installed at Upvan lake in Thane: Sarnaik

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday announced that an idol of Lord Vitthal will be installed at the Upvan lake in Thane city soon.

Advertisment

The Transport Minister, who hails from Thane, announced this while talking to reporters here.

"An idol of Lord Vitthal will be installed on the banks of Upvan lake and a 'maha aarti' will be performed on Ashadhi Ekadashi," he said.

Quality will be maintained and all safety measures will be taken in the installation of the idol, he said. PTI COR NP