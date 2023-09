Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) A case was registered against unidentified persons for stealing an idol worth Rs 60,000 from a temple in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Turbhe Naka, he said.

The Ram-Sita-Laxman idol was made of several metals, he said.

Efforts are on to nab the culprits, the Turbhe police station official added. PTI COR BNM BNM