Idols found damaged at UP temple

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Some idols at a temple in Maghar in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district were found damaged, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

According to the police, unidentified persons damaged these idols at Samdheer Mandir in Mohanlalganj locality Wednesday night.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and three suspects have been detained for interrogation, circle officer of police Dipanshi Rathore said.

Rathore said liquor was recovered from the temple premises.

The officer said police took prompt action in the matter and fixed the idols. PTI COR SAB SMN SMN