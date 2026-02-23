Idols, valuables stolen from temple at Scindia dynasty memorial in Gwalior

Gwalior, Feb 23 (PTI) Idols and valuable objects used in worship were allegedly stolen from a temple inside the Amma Maharaj Chhatri Complex, which has memorials of members of the erstwhile Scindia dynasty, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Monday.

The theft occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at the Vishnu temple in the complex, an official said.

City Superintendent of Police Manish Yadav said Amar Singh, a security guard at the complex, had reported the theft.

"Some unidentified persons had decamped with idols and objects used in worship made of silver, brass and copper. The temple priest noticed the theft on Sunday," he said.

Yadav said police have formed a team and are examining CCTV footage installed in the historic site. PTI COR LAL ARU