Idols vandalised in five temples in Ranchi district, irate residents block key roads

Ranchi, Nov 17 (PTI) Irate residents on Friday blocked NH-75 and other roads after idols in five temples of a village were vandalised in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said.

Advertisment

Police said unidentified men vandalised the temples at Mudma village, around 30km from Ranchi, on Thursday night.

According to the villagers, idols of Shiva, Hanuman and a goddess were completely damaged in the temples.

In protest, hundreds of villagers including women with traditional weapons gathered on NH-75 around 6am and blocked traffic between Ranchi and Daltonganj, police said, adding that roads were also blocked at Thakurgaon, Chanho and Bijupara.

Advertisment

"Idols in five temples of Mudma village were vandalised. Two persons have been detained for interrogation. Right now, our focus is to lift the road blockades," Khelari DSP Ankita Roy told PTI.

She said the situation is under control and villagers are being convinced to clear the roads.

Senior police officials including Ranchi rural SP are camping there to bring the situation under control. Heavy deployment of security forces has also been ensured to avoid any untoward incident, police said. PTI SAN SAN MNB