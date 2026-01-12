IDPs hold protest rally in Imphal demanding govt's response to their resettlement

Imphal, Jan 12 (PTI) Hundreds of internally displaced people held a protest rally here on Monday, demanding a response from Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on their resettlement.

The demonstrators, internally displaced people, and Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity commenced their rally from Kwakeithel in Imphal West district to the Lok Bhavan here but were stopped at Keisampat junction, nearly 200 metres from Lok Bhavan.

Dozens of security forces, including Rapid Action Force personnel, have been deployed while barricades have been put up at Keisampat junction as well.

The demonstrators raised slogans demanding they be allowed to return home and that the governor should respond to their demands.

They also held placards stating the governor must respond, resettlement is a right, not a favour and no more delays on IDP resettlement.

One protester, S Kebisana Devi, told reporters, "dozens of memorandums demanding resettlement to our native homes have been submitted to the authorities, including the governor, but there have been no replies. How can they just remain silent and ignore the situations of citizens?" At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. Manipur is currently under President's rule, which was imposed on February 13, 2025, after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9 last year.

Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, on December 30 last year, had said that nearly 10,000 people, who have been displaced because of the ethnic violence in the state since May 2023, have been resettled.

He said that the government has initiated measures for phased resettlement of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) under the Rs 573 crore Resettlement and Rehabilitation Package, announced in the 2025-26 Manipur Budget by the Centre PTI COR RG