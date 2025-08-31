Idukki, Cheruthoni dams to be open to public from Monday

Idukki (Kerala), Aug 31 (PTI) The Idukki reservoir and the adjoining Cheruthoni dam, major tourist attractions here, will be open to the public for visits from Monday, officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said.

Idukki, the largest reservoir in the state, will remain open to tourists till November 30, KSEB said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Visitors will not be allowed on Wednesdays, as routine dam inspections are conducted on these days, it said.

The decision was taken following recent discussions between Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty, it said.

Entry will be restricted on days when water is released from the dam, during heavy rainfall warnings (Red or Orange alerts), and on days when the District Disaster Management Authority imposes restrictions.

The public will be permitted while strictly adhering to the Green Protocol, the statement said.

Police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of both the dam and visitors.

Visitors can obtain entry passes through the website www.keralahydeltourism.com, the statement added. PTI TBA ADB