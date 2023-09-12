Idukki dam completely safe, no damage to the gates: KSEB

Idukki (Kerala), Sep 12 (PTI) Several weeks after an alleged security lapse at the Cheruthoni dam of the Idukki reservoir in July this year, the dam was declared as completely safe on Tuesday by the KSEB's dam safety wing which inspected it.

Kerala State Electricity Board dam safety wing Deputy Chief Engineer P N Biju, who headed the inspection team, told reporters that all the gates were raised and checked and no problems were noticed.

He said there was no damage to the rope, used for pulling up the gates, by the liquid that was allegedly poured on it by a man who breached the security at the dam on July 22.

Biju said the dam was completely safe.

The Kerala police have launched a probe into the alleged security lapse.

Police said the maintenance team of the KSEB had found numerous locks at various places on the dam premises during their inspection of the site on September 4, and based on their complaint, a case was registered under the Official Secrets Act.

"The locks were at random places like railings, bolts, or screws but were not locking anything. The authorities found it on September 4 and lodged a complaint the very next day itself," police said.

Upon inspection of the CCTV visuals, police found a man carrying a bag and using the locks on July 22.

The incident took place at a time when passes were issued to the general public to visit the dam.

"However, there is no name or address mentioned in the pass. We have started the probe. Even though his act has not caused any issues as of now, we are probing all angles," police said.

The Idukki reservoir was created by two dams, the Arch dam and the Cheruthoni dam. The Arch dam is one of the tallest in Asia, standing at a height of 168.91 m (554 ft). PTI HMP HMP KH