Idukki district plans action against adventure tourism establishments without necessary permissions

Idukki(Kerala), Dec 3 (PTI) The administration of this high-range district has decided to take action against all adventure tourism-related establishments which are operating without the requisite permissions.

The decision was announced by District Collector Dinesan Cheruvat on Wednesday, days after a family of four was stranded 150 feet above ground in a sky-dining restaurant when the crane, from which it was suspended, developed a technical snag.

The family, including two small children, were later rescued by fire and rescue personnel.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the operators of a sky-dining restaurant located at Anachal here.

As per the FIR, the restaurant was operating without considering public safety.

The case has been registered under section 125 (endangering human lives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 118(e) (act that causes danger to public safety) of the Kerala Police Act.

A stop memo was also issued to the restaurant after it was found to be operating without a licence from the civic body.

Cheruvat, on Wednesday, told a TV channel that the establishment was yet to furnish the documents related to the permissions they require from various authorities to carry out such activities.

"They need permissions from the Revenue department, fire and rescue, electrical wing and even the panchayat," he said.

The Collector further said that the sky-dining restaurant started in October and if the Adventure Tourism authority allowed them to operate without all the necessary permissions, "then it was wrong".

"I will seek a report from them about that," he said.

In the long term, after the local body polls are over, a list will be drawn up of all such establishments in each panchayat of the district and if any of them are operating without the requisite permissions, they will not be allowed to function, Cheruvat said. PTI HMP ROH