IED destroyed in controlled explosion in J-K’s Rajouri; house damaged

Rajouri/Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Security forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, and later destroyed it in a controlled explosion, officials said.

A house was partially damaged in the explosion which was carried out in Upper Bangai village of Thanamandi sub-division in the district, they said, adding that there were no casualies in the explosion.

According to officials, a security patrol found the IED near the house, and called in the bomb disposal squad which decided to conduct a controlled explosion.

The blast caused some damage to the house belonging to one Mohammad Akbar, but the family had already been moved to safety, officials said. PTI COR TAS ARB ARB