IED found during search operation in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) A ready-to-use IED was found during an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, security officials said.

The improvised explosive device (IED), weighing a kilogramme, was found hidden at a secluded place in Dalan village of Degwar sector by army troops. It was subsequently defused by experts, the officials said.

They said the search operation was launched on a specific intelligence input in the village and adjoining areas.

The operation was continuing when the last reports came in, they added.