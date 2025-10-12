IED found in Meghalaya's Umsning market, defused safely

Shillong, Oct 12 (PTI) An improvised explosive device (IED) was found at Umsning market in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district and was safely defused, police said on Sunday.

An abandoned bag containing suspected explosives was detected in a compound located in front of Meghalaya Rural Bank in the market on Saturday evening, Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.

A bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and a K-9 team were requisitioned and, upon examination, they confirmed the presence of explosives.

The IED was later safely defused by the BDDS team.

"On analysis, it was found that the IED was made using 4.7 kg of gelatine, 10 detonators, and around 50 iron rod pieces as splinters," Singh said.

All the materials were seized from the spot as per standard operating procedures, taking all necessary precautions, he said.

There was no loss of life or property during the operation.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. One suspect has been identified and efforts are on to arrest him, the SP added. PTI JOP ACD