IED found outside house in Manipur's Imphal East

Imphal, Apr 16 (PTI) An IED was found outside a house in Manipur's Imphal East district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found outside the main gate of Md Iliyas Khan's house in Khergao Makha Leikai in Porompat police station area around 4 am, they said.

It is believed that the IED was kept there to threaten Khand and his family, they added.

Police said an investigation is underway to find those behind the incident.

A bomb disposal unit neutralised the IED around 7 am, they said. PTI CORR SOM