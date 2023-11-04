IED planted along busy road in Jammu detected, removed: Police

Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along a busy road here on Saturday evening, a police official said.

The IED, fitted inside a tiffin box, was found near Narwal by a police team, the official said.

He said traffic movement on the Narwal-Sidrah road was suspended immediately after the detection of the IED which was later removed by the bomb disposal squad.

The official said a case was registered and efforts underway to arrest those responsible for planting the IED.

The alertness of police foiled the attempt to set off an explosion in Jammu, the official said. PTI TAS SMN