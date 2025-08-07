IED recovered in Tarn Taran, terror plot of BKI operative foiled: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Thursday said it has foiled a major terror plot of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harwinder Rinda after recovering an improvised explosive device in Tarn Taran district.

The IED was later defused by an explosive ordnance disposal team, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The DGP said the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan-based BKI operative Rinda and terrorist Lakhbir alias Landa, backed by Pakistan's ISI.

"Acting on credible human intelligence, #AGTF along with @TarnTaranPolice initiated a search operation and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device in #TarnTaran, before it could reach Harwinder @Rinda's associates," Yadav posted on X.

"IED was carefully transported to a secure place for controlled detonation. Explosive ordnance disposal team was called to scene for defusal of the IED and subsequently defused in joint efforts," he further said.

An FIR has been registered under the Explosives Act at Tarn Taran's Sirhali police station.