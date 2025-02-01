IED weighing 9 kg recovered, destroyed in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Feb 1 (PTI) An improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 9 kg planted by Maoists to harm security forces was recovered and destroyed successfully in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Saturday.

The IED was found in a forest area of Dudhiyah during a search operation. A locally made firearm was found also hidden in nearby bushes, the officer said.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said four police teams were set up following a tip-off about three top Maoists roaming in the area. The police teams moved through 10 villages and reached near Dudhiyah where the IED was found, she said.

"The IED was destroyed successfully," she said.

The SP said that self-styled Maoist regional commander Nitesh Yadav, zonal commander Sanjay Yadav, and Imtiaz Ansari were roaming in the area to carry out an attack.

She said Nitesh is carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, while Sanjay Rs 10 lakh. PTI COR SAN SAN RG